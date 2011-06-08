E3 2011: Aliens: Colonial Marines screenshots are climbing out of their eggs

They mostly come at night, mostly, but it's early afternoon in the UK, and new screenshots for Gearbox's Aliens: Colonial Marines have just arrived. They show the co-operative shooter's glistening world, and remind us of two important things: wherever you go, there's an alien dangling behind your head, and they're coming out of the Goddamn walls, man. We'll bring you more information on the once-canned, now-alive game as soon as we've taken off and nuked the site from orbit. It's the only way to be sure.