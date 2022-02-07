The choices you should make in Dying Light 2's Water Tower quest

The Dying Light 2 Water Tower quest has two choices you'll need to make to continue with the story. As with most of these decisions, the outcome isn't apparent, so it can add a lot of pressure if you're worried about shutting yourself off from potential story beats or endings. The Aitor or Sophie choice is one of the first big decisions you need to make, for example.

While both Water Tower decisions have consequences for the rest of the game, they're not necessarily big ones. Even so, beware of spoilers ahead as I explain what your choices are and the outcome for each option. So if you're ready to find out if you should help Jack and Joe and whether to give the Dying Light 2 water tower to the Peacekeepers or the Survivors, read on.

Dying Light 2 Jack and Joe choice: Should you help them?

Whether you pick up the Water Tower quest from Aitor or Sophie, the mission is the same: you need to find and disarm the explosives that Jack and Joe have set. Once you've climbed to the top of the water tower, you'll hear them arguing with each other. You're presented with the following options:

I will help you

I won't help you

If you choose to help them, Jack and Joe will leave, and you can pick up a sidequest from them later on. If you decide not to help, you're thrown into a fight with both of them, which ends with their deaths. Unsurprisingly you'll also lose their sidequest.

Dying Light 2 water tower: Give it to the Peacekeepers or the Survivors?

Whichever choice you make for Jack and Joe, you'll still need to decide whether to assign the water tower to the Peacekeepers or the Survivors. This choice will determine the next story quest. Once you've completed either mission, you'll return to the same story path.

If you choose Peacekeepers , the next mission will be Into the Dark.

, the next mission will be Into the Dark. If you go with the Survivors, you'll get the Revolution story mission.

Aside from the story differences immediately after the Water Tower mission, your choice should come down to your playstyle. Survivors offer movement and parkour bonuses, whereas Peacekeepers lean more towards combat.