Dying Light 2 dev says 'we announced the game too early'

Dying Light 2 was announced during Microsoft's E3 2018 press conference, and a year later was given a release date of spring 2020. But at the start of that year it was delayed, and since then it's lost a lead writer and a report with multiple sources called its development "total chaos". Now, Techland are gearing up for an announcement, tweeting a short video of a Volatile (one of Dying Light's nocturnal infected) with the words, "We've got a few words to share with you about the Dying Light 2 development process. Be sure to be with us next Wednesday."

We've got a few words to share with you about the Dying Light 2 development process.Be sure to be with us next Wednesday.Want to see it first? Join our discord server now at https://t.co/Iyivc8uFWx pic.twitter.com/gkfcGLgsdVMarch 12, 2021 See more

One of the replies to that tweet expressed worry, saying "this game feels like dev hell". The official reply disagreed with that assessment, saying, "DL2 keeps moving forward, we announced the game too early but it's far from being in a dev hell". They also confirmed that Dying Light 2 is not being canceled, and won't be an Early Access release.

If you can't wait until March 17 to hear more about Dying Light 2, you can apparently join its Discord server to get earlier access to the new information.

