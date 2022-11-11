If you're wondering how to start Bloody Ties now that the Dying Light 2 DLC is finally here, you've come to the right place. Bloody Ties is the first major story update to come to Dying Light 2 but you don't need to worry about finishing the main game if you're keen to get started.

The DLC opens up a new section of Villedor which you'll be able to explore as you gain more insight into Aiden's story, though of course, you'll get to grab new weapons and face up against new enemies too. So, if you're ready to jump in but you're not sure how to go about it, here's how to start the Bloody Ties DLC in Dying Light 2.

How to start Bloody Ties in Dying Light 2

You don't need to finish the main story of Dying Light 2 but you will need to put a little bit of time into the base game if you want to access the new Bloody Ties DLC. To get started, you'll need to complete the prologue which can take an hour or two to get through. Finishing the intro also unlocks Dying Light 2 co-op (opens in new tab), so if you're planning on playing with pals, you'll be all set.

With the prologue done, look out for the "First Blood" quest which should get you started on the new story. But just because you can jump into the DLC once you've completed the intro doesn't mean you should. The game can be pretty tough so gearing up before starting the Bloody Ties content might be a better idea in the long run. Good luck out there.