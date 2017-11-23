Dwarf Fortress drops 'artifact' update with new historical events, prisoner rescues, cover identities

Don't be fooled by Dwarf Fortress' ASCII interface, beneath its simplistic veneer lies a deeply complex and intricate colony management, base maintenance, exploration and survival game. I'm forever impressed with its similarly broad updates—the latest of which adds a number of new potentially story-generating features.

Named 'the artifact release', this update is the first since July last year and marks the last before the game's much-anticipated Magic update. Within, players can now send squads to raid sites wherein they can rescue prisoners and recover artifacts. They'll have more modding control over pets and other animals, and kobold site maps have been improved too.

The artifact update comes with a number of other tweaks, adjustments, and additions—the sum of which can be found here. Most interestingly, players can assume cover identities in Adventure mode. If you read Wes' interview with Dwarf Fortress creator Tarn Adams back in March, you'll know the game exists as a result of its ever-growing Adventure mode.

In adventure mode, you can assume a cover identity. You do this from the 'k' conversation menu (if you are already talking to somebody, it'll be hidden in "start new conversation".) If you choose to link your identity to a civilization, you'll be carrying that baggage with you, especially when you are being interrogated by goblin guards, so one should be prudent. To turn off the identity, go back to the "assume an identity" menu and choose the 'x' "no identity" option. You can also reuse existing identities from this menu. People in adventure mode that are seeking an artifact will list "missing treasure" among their troubles, and you can then inquire further

Dwarf Fortress' artifact release is out now. Head in this direction for more information.