Duncan Jones would love to do another Warcraft film, but "under the right conditions"

We all (well, most of us) had high hopes for Duncan Jones' Warcraft movie—hopes that were dashed on the rocks of reality when it came out. It's far from the worst movie ever but it was definitely disappointing, as we dug into here. Despite all that, and the overlong process of actually getting the thing onto the screen, director Duncan Jones said on Twitter that he'd "love to do another one," but only "under the right conditions."

And what would those conditions be?

@cuuixsilver lower budget, less cooks in the kitchen. ;)November 21, 2016

Jones doesn't elaborate any more than that, but even so it's a revealing tweet. Licensed films are inherently collaborative efforts, and a property as big (and as valuable) as Warcraft is bound to have many hands on the wheel—clearly more than Jones would have liked. The comment also echoes statements made in 2013 by Sam Raimi, who was signed to direct the film prior to Jones taking over.

"Only once Robert [Rodat] was done [writing an original screenplay] did we realize that Blizzard had veto power, and we didn't know that," Raimi said at the time. But Blizzard had "reservations" about their story, so after nine months of scripting, they "basically had to start over. And Robert did start over, but it was taking too long for the people at Blizzard, and their patience ran out. Honestly, I think it was mismanagement on their behalf."

Sounds like Jones' experience was a little bumpy too.