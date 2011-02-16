Popular

Duke Nukem Forever to use Steamworks, pre-order deals announced

By

Duke Nukem Forever

Gearbox have announced that Duke Nukem Forever will be using Steamworks. Whether you buy the game digitally, or on a disk, your game will have to be tied to a Steam account. Duke Nukem Forever is now available to pre-order from retailers as well. Pre-order bonuses include access to an in-game big head mode, T shirts and a trucker hat. The Balls of Steel edition is also available if you fancy getting your hands on a great big bust of the Duke. The game's due out on May 3.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
See comments