Duke Nukem Forever system requirements outed

Duke Nukem 3D was released in 1996, and ran on MS DOS and eight megabytes of memory. Duke Nukem Forever is coming out in June 2011, and will require a fair bit more than that. Read on for the full minimum and recommended system requirements.
The requirements were announced on the Gearbox community site, and look like this:
Minimum Specifications
- OS: Windows XP/Vista/7
- Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo @ 2.0 Ghz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 @ 2.0 Ghz
- Memory: 1 Gb
- Hard Drive: 10 Gb free
- Video Memory: 256 MB
- Video Card: nVidia GeForce 7600 / ATI Radeon HD 2600
- Sound Card: DirectX Compatible
Recommended Specifications
- OS: Windows XP/Vista/7
- Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo @ 2.4 Ghz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 @ 2.6 Ghz
- Memory: 2 Gb
- Hard Drive: 10 Gb free
- Video Memory: 512 MB
- Video Card: nVidia GeForce 8800 GTS / ATI Radeon HD 3850
- Sound Card: DirectX Compatible
Duke Nukem Forever is coming out on June 14 in the US, and June 10 internationally. For more on the game, check out the latest trailers , or head over to the official Duke Nukem Forever site .