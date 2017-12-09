Duelyst launches festive Frostfire event with new cosmetics and exclusive cards

'Tis the season for festive PC game events, and card game Duelyst isn't one to miss out. On Thursday it dealt an update that launched the Frostfire Festival, which includes exclusive cards, holiday skins and a new game mode, itself called Frostfire.

The new game mode is essentially an excuse to get your hands on the new goodies in Frostfire crates: you play unranked matches in a snow-sprinkled arena to complete event quests and earn crates. Booting up the game before December 22 will net you a crate straight off the bat, and you'll get two more if you log in between Christmas Day and the end of the event on January 5. If you complete 15 Frostfire mode matches during the event you'll get another crate, too, whether you win or not. Crates galore.

As well as exclusive cards, the event introduces new skins, including Festive Faie, Zyx and Zirix. You can get these skins in the crates, which you'll also be able to buy from the in-game store.

It's not all just holiday fun, though: the update adds new starter bundles and makes a fair few balance changes, including to Maehv Skinsolder, one of the new generals that were added to the game in a big update last month. Read about all the balance changes, and the long list of bug fixes, in this blog post.

If you're into CCGs then Duelyst is well worth a look. It's free, and you can grab it here.