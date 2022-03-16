Drop what you're doing right now and bathe these majestic capybaras

Every morning I wake up dreading the day. What fresh torment will I have to endure, I wonder, as I start my routine by roaring at the heavens, before heading out into the rain to walk the dog. But today was different. There was a spring in my step as I scooped up poop. That's because I knew I'd be spending some time with the happiest critters around in Capybara Spa.

I challenge your heart not to melt when you watch a group of capybaras having a bath, and that's what Capybara Spa is all about. You've got some dirty friends who need a bath, which you've got to provide for them. Your reward? Seeing the smiles on their faces. But also cash, which you can use to make your spa even more relaxing. It's lovely.

(Image credit: Cozy Bee Games)

You start with a wee group of muddy buddies and can quickly build your first bath to dunk them into. When they're in the tub, they just look so damn content I'm not sure if I want to pet them or just be them. They have the best life. Now, while they are always happy, these critters still have needs beyond a warm bath—they'd like snacks and ambience and good company. Sometimes they want to wear a flower on their head.

All of these things can be provided by your spa. Once you clear some space, you can plonk down little gardens for the growing of carrots, which the capybaras love to gnaw on, and after you've levelled up by taking care of your new friends, you can start growing fruit and flowers, or placing decorations to spruce up the place.

Critter convention

This is weaponised cuteness aimed straight at your heart. They have little parachutes! You can pick up your capybara guests, and when you drop them out come the parachutes. I don't know where they got them from, but there's something strangely soothing about watching your furry friends slowly floating to the ground. It should look undignified, but I think they look very graceful. Need more cuteness? Adorable baby capybaras will also visit the spa, and by upgrading your tubs and mud baths they can join the adults. I always feel like I've done a good job when I watch them leave, draped across an adult's back, so happy they can hardly move. Other animals can also hop in the tub, including frogs and ducks. Capybaras just want to be friends with everyone.

(Image credit: Cozy Bee Games)

One thing that's commendable about these noble creatures is that they're never dissatisfied. Even if you're a bit busy and you've forgotten to feed them a delicious strawberry, they'll be fine. They don't mind waiting. The water is warm, they're surrounded by pals—what have they got to complain about? But if you do start to feel a bit guilty, or just want to maintain your reputation for five-star service, you can enlist some help from a variety of helpful bugs, starting with butterflies.

It's all very Disney, watching insects ferrying fruit into the waiting mouths of some gleeful capybaras. It's surely a testament to their lovely nature and excellent reputation that other animals seem more than happy to take care of them. And it's definitely not because of mind control. Look, I did consider it—it's weird that everyone (and every animal) that encounters them basically becomes their servant—but then I watched a capybara with a flower on its head eating a strawberry in a mud bath and forgot what I was worried about.