Make the great Lord Sauron himself jealous with this LOTR keyboard

Drop's newest collab with Middle-earth Enterprises brings us the Black Speech Keyboard. Not only does this mechanical 60% gaming keyboard come with real Black Speech characters written across the keycaps, it also features the piercing gaze of the Great Eye, lidless, wreathed in flame.

Drop's previous installations of Lord of the Rings gaming keyboards (opens in new tab) included an Elvish keyboard adorned with the Two Trees of Valinor, and a Dwarvish one featuring the Doors of Moria.

The Black Speech keyboard is built around the same ENTR baseboard as the previous models, and comes with the same Holy Panda X Switches. I imagine the Dark Lord would be thrilled to see this board forged in Black Steel, though it's only Anodized Aluminium, sadly.

And although there are no enchantments here, there are a few keycap designs available to give it a splash of colour. These feature line artwork of the Shards of Narsil, and even a lone Nazgul. Of course it wouldn't be complete without a One Ring artisan keycap (opens in new tab), to capture the moment The Precious finally sunk into the fires of Mount Doom.

The Black Speech Keyboard is available for pre-order now from the Drop store (opens in new tab), with a price tag of $199. And while one does not simply walk into Mordor and take one of these keyboards, Orcs and Goblins alike should expect their package to appear in mid-April.