Dreamfall Chapters: Book Three out this week

Episodic adventure fans now have something to look forward to this week, as "Book Three" of Red Thread's Dreamfall Chapters will be released this Thursday, June 25. The third chapter is teased in the trailer above, which—like every other episodic adventure trailer in the history of gaming—talks about choice and consequence.

Previously it was revealed that Book Three of Dreamfall Chapters is re-introducing a character from previous Dreamfall/The Longest Journey games.

It doesn't look like we've reviewed either of the first two episodes, but Richard Cobbett did write about the series' world as part of his Critical Paths series.