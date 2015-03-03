The console exclusives that must come to PC

PC gaming is the best. Of course it is. You know it, I know it, and everyone else reading this website knows it. But there are a few great and potentially great games out there that are exclusive to consoles, and that burns us up. Here are a few of the console-only titles we'd love to see come to our favourite platform. Most of them probably won't, ever, but dreaming never hurt anyone. Unless they were sleep-walking at the time and fell down a hole or something.