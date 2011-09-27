Dragonica goodie bag giveaway. Win magic beans!

Today at PC Gamer, we're giving away magic beans! And you won't even have to trade away your cow to get them either.

We're giving away 1,000 goodie bags for side scrolling hack and slash MMO Dragonica, to celebrate the release of their expansion, New Origin. Each one is full of useful items, including the aforementioned magic beans, although these ones double your experience rather than growing a giant beanstalk full of angry giants, which is much more useful.

Check inside for details.

If you're not familiar with Dragonica, it's a hybrid of retro Golden Axe style button mashing action (so much so that it even supports USB adapted SNES and MegaDrive pads) and traditional MMO mechanics.

Each code can be redeemed by taking it to Gatto, the laughing cat and exchanging it for a goodie bag containing:



12x Jack's Bean (Group Double XP for 10 minutes)



10x 2x EXP Potion for 1 hour



1x Medium HP Eternity Potion (Big Barrel of Health)



1x Medium MP Eternity Potion (Big Barrel of Mana)



You can enter by going to our competition site . Just fill in your details and your code will be mailed to you when the competition ends on Monday October 2nd. This competition is only open to European readers. You have till January 31st 2012 to use your code.

If you already have an account for another gpotato.eu game, it will carry over to Dragonica, if you don't, it's easy to sign up, and download the client .