Dragon Quest Heroes 2 is coming to Steam in April

It took awhile for the original Dragon Quest Heroes, a mix of the Dragon Quest universe and Dynasty Warriors-style hack-and-slash, to make its way from the PlayStation to the PC. (And, unfortunately, it was a disappointment when it finally arrived.) There won't be any of that extra wait-time for Dragon Quest Heroes 2, however. Square Enix announced today that it will be out on Steam on April 25, the same day it hits the PS4 in North America.

Word of the PC release date was accompanied by a new trailer that sets the stage for war between the Seven Realms, which after a century of peace now seem "guided by a mysterious and malicious force." As cousins and knights-in-training Lazarel and Teresa, you must fight alongside other heroes to defend your land from an invading Dunisian army, led by none other than your old friend Prince Cesar.

"The long-kept peace is broken and the world descends into chaos. With the aid of High King’s envoy the cousins must travel to Accordia for a meeting with the Supreme Sovereign of the Seven Realms to find a solution and bring back peace to the world!"

Square Enix also unveiled the Dragon Quest Heroes 2: Explorers Edition today, which couples the base game with 15 downloadable bonus weapons like the Night Club, the Plat o' One Tails, the Royal Flush, and the Slime Stack Stick. It's available for preorder for $60 on the Square Enix Store (it's actually the only edition listed, so those downloadable weapons are effectively a preorder bonus), which notes that a Steam account will be required to activate the game. At the time of writing, however, Dragon Quest Heroes 2 is not yet listed on Steam.