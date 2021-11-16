Popular

Dragon Ball: The Breakers is basically Dead By Daylight, but with anime supervillains

By

The asymmetrical anime multiplayer game is coming to PC sometime next year.

No, I wasn't expecting to catch a trailer for a Dragon Ball-branded twist on terrifying slash 'em up Dead By Daylight today either. But that sure does seem to be the pitch for Bandai Namco's newly announced Dragon Ball: The Breakers.

Pitting 7 civilians against a powerful extraterrestrial Raider, The Breakers tasks survivors with finding and powering up a time machine to escape the doomed temporal rift they find themselves in. Like Dead By Daylight, that means plenty of skulking around and hoping the big bad doesn't see you.

But this is a Dragon Ball game, and skulking doesn't lend itself to brilliantly daft anime spectacle. Character-specific abilities (such as Oolong's shapeshifting), items scattered around the map and "Dragon Change" moves that temporarily imbue you with Goku-like powers give you windows to fight back. Of course, the Raider can also level up by fulfilling "certain conditions" (ie, gobbling up civilians), and Namco warns that they'll be effectively unstoppable should they reach their final form.

Pig

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

It's a bizarre, curious twist on the format, but one I'm excited to see pan out. Dead By Daylight has been quietly thriving, crossing over with horror icons across games and film (and, unfortunately, the very real horror of crypto), and I'll be interested to see if the same kind of asymmetrical tension holds up in a game's that's a little less gory and a little more explosively flamboyant.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers is due to hit Steam sometime next year, with Bandai saying there'll be a global beta ahead of the full release.

Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton

20 years ago, Nat played Jet Set Radio Future for the first time—and she's not stopped thinking about games since. Joining PC Gamer in 2020, she comes from three years of freelance reporting at Rock Paper Shotgun, Waypoint, VG247 and more. Embedded in the European indie scene and having herself developed critically acclaimed small games like Can Androids Pray, Nat is always looking for a new curiosity to scream about—whether it's the next best indie darling, or simply someone modding a Scotmid into Black Mesa. She's also played for a competitive Splatoon team, and unofficially appears in Apex Legends under the pseudonym Horizon.
See comments