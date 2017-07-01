Dragon Ball FighterZ will be playable at Evo 2017

Dragon Ball FighterZ stole the spotlight at E3 for me, and the over-the-top anime fighting game is appearing at another big event next month. Evo announced that it will be playable at the tournament, and organizer Joey "Mr. Wizard" Cuellar revealed that the build of Dragon Ball FighterZ present at Evo will, at the very least, feature the recently revealed Future Trunks.

But FighterZ won't be the only game playable at Evo. April Fools Day 2017 brought us a lot of jokes, but it was also the day Arika decided to reveal its new fighting game. Yeah, it probably wasn't the smartest move, considering some thought their real game was nothing more than a joke. Either way, Cuellar announced on Twitter that Evo attendees will be able to play it for themselves in July. Hopefully a PC version gets announced.

As for FighterZ, Bandai Namco will be hosting side tournaments, and you can register for them here. Of course, you'll actually need a pass for Evo to participate in any tournament at the event.

Evo 2017 takes place from July 14-16 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Registration to attend the event is available at the official website. Some of the PC fighting games you can expect to see in competition include Street Fighter V, Tekken 7, Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2, The King of Fighter XIV, Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3, and Blazblue Centralfiction—bring Injustice 2 to PC, Netherrealm.