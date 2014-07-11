Dragon Age: Inquisition second E3 video offers a further fourteen minutes of footage

The first part of Bioware's E3 demo for Dragon Age: Inquision was released (in video form) two days ago . It featured a dragon fight and, as such, was exciting. The second part of that demo features a castle. Naturally, it's a little bit less exciting. That's not to say castles aren't still somewhat exciting, but dragons are huge and monstrous and fun to hunt. Luckily for anyone wanting to see fourteen more minutes of the game, inside the castle are bad guys, battles and dialogue choices.

Dragon Age: Inquisition is out October 7. We've just posted brand new, hands-on impressions of the game. Find them through this link .