Dragon Age: Inquisition launch trailer reminds us that it's a wonderful world

Dragon Age: Inquisition hits the shelves tomorrow, and that means that the Dragon Age: Inquisition launch trailer is here to hit your eyeballs right now.

Another trailer at this point, even a dramatic tour de force like this one, isn't likely to have too much influence over whether or not you're going to buy Dragon Age: Inquisition. But you know what might? A Dragon Age: Inquisition review. Or a definitive, hugely-spoileriffic guide to Dragon Age Keep. And hey, here's some Sex and BioWare while we're at it, because you know that's going to happen.

Dragon Age: Inquisition is out tomorrow in North America, and Friday in the UK.