Douse fires, save people, and fly on a firehose in Firegirl: Hack 'n Splash Rescue

Firegirl: Hack 'n Splash Rescue is a game about a girl who is a firefighter—but not just a firefighter. She uses her high-pressure fire hose as a sort of retro-rocket to fly through the air as she searches crumbling buildings, battles fire monsters, rescues survivors, and works to unravel the mystery behind why the world is falling apart in such a drastic, dramatic fashion.

Fires will rage across "procedurally generated" levels set in "dense forests, lavish hotels, high-speed trains and multi-storey apartment blocks," and in each, Firegirl only has a few minutes to save the civilians and douse the blaze. In her downtime, she'll hang out at the firehouse, where she can upgrade her equipment, hire new employees, pay the bills, and have fun with her fans.

The Firegirl trailer says it's "coming soon," but the Steam page it's set for release on October 29. Find out more at dejima.games.