Double Fine donations pass $1.2 million, breaking Kickstarter records. 32 days to go

My word. If I'd known how easy it was to raise a million dollars in a day, I'd be updating the website from a roaming limousine right now. Of course, it helps to be a successful game developer headed up by the brains behind Monkey Island. Even so, the response has been stunning. After passing their target in just eight hours, donations for Double Fine's new adventure game now stands at $1,236,374, and it's still rising.

The kickstarter page has been updated with a message that celebrates passing the $400,000 target. "You people are amazing! But it's not over yet", it says. "The number keeps going up and now the question is just how much news do we want to make with this? We're getting a lot of attention already and it seems like this little project could have an impact beyond itself."

Double Fine say that the extra money will be used to make the new game even better, and to fund the documentary that will record development progress from start to finish. "Additional money means it can appear on more platforms, be translated into more languages, have more music and voice, and an original soundtrack for the documentary."

The Kickstarter twitter feed confirms that Double Fine have broken Kickstarter records for most backers and most funds raised in a day. There are still 32 days to go if you fancy throwing some money into the pot. If you're just sat there wondering "how? HOW DID THIS HAPPEN?" then don't panic. Tom Francis has drawn a graph to help .