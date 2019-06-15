Don't spend $400 on a Cyberpunk 2077 jacket, CD Projekt Red says

Credit: Hideo Kojima, Twitter

Cyberpunk 2077 swag jackets from E3 have been popping up on eBay, where they're selling for hundreds of dollars. But CD Projekt Red says you shouldn't buy one—at least not yet, because a "similar version" will be available for less from the developer's store at some point.

The jackets, which you can see being modeled by Hideo Kojima here, have sold for around $400 on eBay, although new listings are inviting offers between $200 and $300. The jackets are reversible, black on one side and yellow on the other, and the black side sports the logo for the band Samurai, of which Keanu Reeves' character Johnny Silverhand is the lead singer. You can see some of the completed eBay listings in the picture below.

Rafal Jaki, CD Projekt Red's business development director, pleaded with fans to hold onto their money. "The plan is to have a similar version in our store," he said on Twitter.

You can find out more about Johnny Silverhand, and why he's a perfect fit for Keanu Reeves, in Jody's article here. For James' impressions on the RPG's E3 gameplay demo, click here.