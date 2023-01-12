Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to restore the Cheerful Chums Club banner

As you level up friendships in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you'll unlock all manner of clothing and homeware. Once you reach level 10 friendship with the majority of the valley's inhabitants you'll unlock a special quest to get an item that's unique to them, such as Goofy or Merlin's hats.

In this guide, we'll be taking a look at Minnie Mouse's level 10 quest, which involves restoring the Cheerful Chums Club banner—and the club itself—to its former glory. You'll need to farm cotton for this quest as well as mine for gold nuggets, so make sure you take high-level gardening and mining pals with you for each task. With that in mind, let's take a look at how to finish Minnie's quest.

How to restore the Cheerful Chums Club banner

Before you begin this quest, it would be wise to unlock the entire valley map as you'll be able to farm for resources faster, but you'll get away with having just the following areas unlocked:

Sunlit Plateau

Glade of Trust

Plaza

Peaceful Meadow

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: GameLoft) (Image credit: GameLoft) (Image credit: GameLoft)

The first thing you've got to do is find the long-lost Cheerful Chums Club banner. You can find it in the Glade of Trust. I found it near the pond to the right of the bridge leading to Mother Gothel's house. It's a big red roll of fabric, so it's hard to miss.

Once you've collected it, you'll need to gather 20 pieces of fabric, make some red dye, and mine 10 gold nuggets. Here's what you need to do to get each of these items.

Fabric: Made from cotton. Cotton seeds can be bought in the Sunlit Plateau and it takes around 25 minutes to grow. You can also use the magic elixir on your watering can that will grow crops instantly when watered to speed up the process. Make sure to take a gardening friend with you when you harvest the cotton as they'll spawn extra for you, as you'll need five cotton to craft one piece of fabric.

Made from cotton. Cotton seeds can be bought in the Sunlit Plateau and it takes around 25 minutes to grow. You can also use the magic elixir on your watering can that will grow crops instantly when watered to speed up the process. Make sure to take a gardening friend with you when you harvest the cotton as they'll spawn extra for you, as you'll need five cotton to craft one piece of fabric. Red dye: To make the red dye you'll need an empty vial, two squids, and two garnets. To make the empty vial you'll need three glass, which you can craft from sand and coal. You can catch squid in the Glade of Trust or Forgotten Lands, and garnets can be mined in the Plaza or Peaceful Meadow.

To make the red dye you'll need an empty vial, two squids, and two garnets. To make the empty vial you'll need three glass, which you can craft from sand and coal. You can catch squid in the Glade of Trust or Forgotten Lands, and garnets can be mined in the Plaza or Peaceful Meadow. Gold nuggets: These can be mined in Sunlit Platea, Forgotten Lands, and Frosted Heights.

Once you have everything you need, you can craft the Cheerful Chums Club banner. Afterward, you need to go into your house and place it on a wall, then a group of your friends—cheerful chums, if you will—will appear in your house for a photo opportunity. Take the photo and speak to Minnie to end the quest, and you'll receive her signature dress as your reward.