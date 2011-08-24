Popular

Dishonored screenshots show rat hordes and fabulous facial hair

By

Dishonored - magnificent 'tache

Graham got to see Dishonored at Gamescom. He says it's was one of the most exciting games of the show. No moving footage has been released yet, but a steady trickle of screenshots have been uncovering more and more of Dishonored's mysterious world. The five new screenshots below confirm that rat mobs and handlebar moustaches will be part of that world. For more on Dishonored, you can check out the brand new official website at Dishonored.com .

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
See comments