Dishonored: No Trace, episode 5: The Whaler's Revenge

It's time to bring the Lord Regent's reign to an end as No Trace reaches its man-possessing, pipe-hopping, accident-staging conclusion. This time, it only takes a few tweaks to the day to day running of Dunwall Tower to turn one guard's innocent clumsiness into, well, one guard's deadly, explosive clumsiness.

Featuring the only shot fired in the series, the problem with scaffolding, and probably the last time anyone will let me near a license-free music archive.

Thus always to tyrants.

If you've watched the series so far, thanks very much! If not, you can see the rest of the episodes here. Tom's Dishonored review provides a more detailed look at why the game is among the year's best.