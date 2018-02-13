Dishonored 2, GTA 5, Prey less than half price in Fanatical's Lunar New Year sale

In preparation for Chinese New Year, digital storefront Fanatical has dropped its Lunar New Year sale—launching new deals from now through February 15.

Headliners include Rockstar's sprawling crime simulator Grand Theft Auto 5 , Prey —the game that spawned this glorious PC Gamer magazine cover art—and PCG's Game of the Year 2016 Dishonored 2 . In that order, they're going for £15.60/your regional equivalent (52 percent off), £20.40 (51 percent off), and £15.60 (52 percent off).

Elsewhere, more of my own favourites include the Metro Redux bundle —which comes packing both Metro 2033 Redux and Metro: Last Light Redux—for £16.86 with a 75 percent reduction, and the fast and frantic Furi which is a steal at just £7.50, half its recommended retail value.

Head in this direction to browse Fanatical's Lunar New Year sale in full, and share your own favourite deals in the comments below.

With new special offers launching every day till Thursday, February 15, it's worth noting that each game's discount period is different. Bear this in mind while bargain hunting, and save yourself an extra eight percent with the code LUNAR8—valid now through February 28.