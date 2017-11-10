Discord's new 'Rich Presence' promises to simplify spectating and playing with friends

Rich Presence—no relation to Rich Knuckles—is a new game integration option available through Discord that enables users to know more about what their online friends are playing, and more importantly, to share invites and launch games in party or spectator mode, all from within the Discord application.

"Rich game data—including duration, score, current boss or map, and so much more—lives inside Discord. You can spectate a friend's game directly from their profile popout, or party up via beautiful chat embeds with real-time information about open party slots and the party's in-game status," the Rich Presence "How To" page explains. "No more exchanging usernames and friend codes, or wondering if there's room for you to join. Rich Presence is a living invitation to play together, or to watch your friends kick butt."

The system has to be implemented in individual games via the Rich Presence SDK in order to work, but a number of developers and publishers, some of them very high profile, have already signed up to take part. It's not yet active in every game on the list, but it's coming.

Call of Duty: WWII by Activision

Divinity: Original Sin 2 by Larian Studios

Payday 2 by Overkill

Battlerite by Stunlock Studios

Duelyst by Counterplay Games

SpeedRunners by DoubleDutch Games

Tooth & Tail by Pocketwatch Games

Foxhole by Clapfoot

Unturned by Smartly Dressed Games

osu! by PPY

Holodrive by Bitcake Studio

Killing Floor 2 by Tripwire Interactive

Brawlhalla by Blue Mammoth Games

Squad by Offworld Industries

GRIP by Caged Element

We Need to Go Deeper by Deli Interactive

Move or Die by Those Awesome Guys

Hellion by Zero Gravity

Ballistic Overkill by Aquiris Game Studio

Descenders by RageSquid

“Rich Presence removes the friction PC gamers often feel when joining game sessions with their friends, “ Discord CEO Jason Citron said in a statement. “It gives players a clear at-a-glance understanding of what their friends are playing, how they are playing it, where they are at in the game, and a one click way to jump in and join. For developers, this becomes a valuable way to help super-fans engage more deeply with other players in their games and get the word out in their game communities.”

This is what it looks like.