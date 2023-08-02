Disco Elysium for $12 may be the best $12 you ever spend on games in your life

August's Humble Choice selection is here and its headliner is the actual, literal best game. That's not me saying that—I mean it is, but it's not just me saying that—it's science. Disco Elysium has been the champion of PC Gamer's top 100 for three years in a row now, and you can pick it up for a mere $12 / £9: the cost of a sub to Humble's monthly grab-bag of games.

Naturally, this is the Final Cut version of the game, the one with the new quests and all the added and updated voice acting, meaning Cuno no longer sounds like his lines are being screamed into a wax cylinder from across a conference hall (opinions are mixed as to whether this is an upgrade or not).

Plus, you get a bunch of games alongside it, several of which are legitimate bangers. We're talking Chivalry 2, Torn Banner's absurd and anarchic multiplayer beheading sim; Road 96, a procedurally generated road trip simulator; and Arcade Paradise, the game where you run a laundromat that's also an arcade, as often happens in the wide and wild ramble of life on Earth. You can find the complete list of eight games below.

For my money, this is a rare hit in Humble's subscription-based Choice offering. While the service's previous line-ups have usually had one or two tempting offerings, they're often weighed down by a lot of cruft that means you're really only spending your money to pick up a single game. But this one actually justifies its purchase price so long as you don't already own most of the stuff in it. Just remember to turn off auto-renew if you sign up for a sub.

Anyway, here's the complete list of games in August's Humble Choice collection:

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut

Chivalry 2

Road 96

Trek to Yomi

SuchArt

Tin Can

Hot Brass

Arcade Paradise

Your sub will also net you access to the stuff in the Humble Games Collection, and 5% of it will go towards charity Trees, Water and People, all three of which I'm generally in favour of.