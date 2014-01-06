Digital Storm announces liquid cooled, 4K ready Bolt II Steam Machine

In ancient times, before the rise of E3 (1995), the Consumer Electronic Show used to be the place to learn about new games and hardware, but it hasn't been as relevant to PC gamers in many years. CES 2014, however, bucks the trend. Not only is Oculus VR showing off the latest version its Oculus Rift virtual reality goggles at the show, with the impending retail release of Valve's SteamOS , a bunch of third-party computer hardware manufactures are revealing their own Steam Machines .

One of the higher-end of these systems that we've seen so far is Digital Storm's Bolt II, the first small form factor Steam Machine "hybrid" gaming PC, which the company announced today. It's main claim to fame is that it's the first liquid cooled Steam Machine, and that it will feature both SteamOS and Windows. So it'll work for both desktop and living-room setups, and it will be able to play any game you can't stream or run natively on SteamOS.

“We (Digital Storm) are not looking to compete with console pricing,” Digital Storm's Director of Product Development Rajeev Kuruppu said in a statement, explaining that the product is aimed at the high end of the market, specifically targeting consumers looking for a PC capable of playing any game on a 4K display. He's not kidding, as the Bolt II comes in at a cool $1,900.

Digital Storm will offer four different customizable configurations of the Bolt II at the end of January. They'll all be entirely upgradeable, so you can do your best to try (and fail) to compete with the all powerful Large Pixel Collider .