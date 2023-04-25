Diablo 4's full version wants twice as much storage as the beta

With its surprise "server slam" beta just around the corner and its June launch date not long after, Diablo 4 has put out its full system requirements (opens in new tab) for minimum, medium, high, and ultra settings, which will apply to both. Good news, everyone: You can almost certainly run the game in some capacity if you have a PC built this side of the 2012 election.

Unless you want to run it at ultra 4K, that is, which is an understandably dicier proposition. While Diablo 4 at 1080p medium-to-high settings only wants a sensible 16GB of RAM—God's own memory configuration—its ultra 4K, 60fps spec wants a dizzying 32GB, an amount hitherto only demanded by advanced supercomputers, quantum cryptography, and the PC port of The Last of Us (for the eyebrows (opens in new tab), you see).

The minimum specs, meanwhile, only want a paltry 8GB of RAM. That's pretty good scaling.

Beyond that, the requirements are pretty similar to the system reqs Blizzard put out for last month's open beta, which we hailed as some of the most reasonable we'd seen (opens in new tab) in ages. The new high and ultra tiers demand some beefier GPUs than the beta's minimum and medium quality recommendations: You'll want an RTX 2060/RX 5700 XT for high settings or an RTX 3080/RX 6800 XT for ultra. Plus, of course, you'll need a full-fat 40-series Nvidia GPU to support DLSS 3.

But the medium and minimum specs are still as sober as they were in March, and you'll be able to squeak by with a GTX 970/RX 470 or GTX 660/R9 280 if that's all you have to hand. The only real difference is that the full version of Diablo 4 wants double the storage of March's beta. You'll need 90GB of space (ideally on an SSD, says Blizzard, though the game will try to make do on an HDD) if you want to squeeze Sanctuary onto your drive, a notable increase on the 45GB demanded by the beta.

Here are the complete recommended specs.

Diablo 4 Full System Requirements

Minimum Spec Requirements

Settings to run Diablo IV at 1080p native resolution/720p render resolution, low graphics settings, and 30fps.

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD FX-8350

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 280

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space

Internet: Broadband Connection

Medium Spec Requirements

Settings to run Diablo IV at 1080p resolution, medium graphics settings, and 60fps.

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer

Processor: Intel Core i5-4670K or AMD Ryzen 1300X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 470

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space

Internet: Broadband Connection

High Spec Requirements

Settings to run Diablo IV at 1080p resolution, high graphics settings, and 60fps.

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 2700X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space

Internet: Broadband Connection

Ultra 4K Spec Requirements

Settings to run Diablo IV at 4K resolution, ultra graphics settings, and 60fps.

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Memory: 32 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080; NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series for fully supported DLSS3 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space

Internet: Broadband Connection

*Diablo IV will attempt to run on hardware below minimum specifications, including HDDs, dual-core CPUs, and Integrated GPUs. However, the game experience may be significantly diminished.

And that's your lot. Unless you refuse to play games at anything less than a scintillating 4K, you can probably run the thing on a spinning jenny, so props to the devs for that. And if you're already gearing up to get whatever the shiny new beta reward is in May's server slam event, you should check out our takes on the five classes (opens in new tab) available in the last beta. There's no need to repeat our mistakes (the mistake was not playing Necromancer).