Diablo 4 Malignant Rings and how to get them

The new Diablo 4 Malignant Rings are special Unique Items that channel the heart-based powers from last season. Even though we're in the Season of Blood now, these items will let you use a popular Malignant Heart ability from the first season in either the Seasonal or the Eternal Realm.

Nothing is free in Sanctuary, however, and since these rings are Uniques, you're going to have to farm in order to get them. Here I'll list all five different rings and their abilities, plus explain what you have to do to lay your hands on one.

Diablo 4 Malignant Rings

There are five Malignant Rings in Diablo 4—one for each class—which provide one of the Malignant Heart powers from the first season.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ring Class Power Ring of Red Furor Barbarian After spending 100 Fury within three seconds, your next cast of Hammer of the Ancients, Upheaval, or Death Blow is a guaranteed Critical Strike and deals 10 - 30% bonus Critical Strike Damage. Tal Rasha's Iridescent Loop Sorcerer For each type of Elemental damage you deal, gain 10 - 15% increased damage for four seconds. Dealing Elemental damage refreshes all bonuses. Airidah's Inexorable Will Druid When casting an Ultimate Skill and again five seconds after, Pull in Distant enemies and deal 0.5 - 1.0 Physical damage to them. This damage is increased by 1% per one point of Willpower you have. Writhing Band of Trickery Rogue Casting a Subterfuge Skill leaves behind a Decoy Trap that continuously Taunts and lures enemies. The Decoy Trap explodes after three seconds dealing 2.0-3.0 Shadow damage. Can occur every 12 seconds. Ring of the Sacrilegious Soul Necromancer Automatically activate the following equipped Skills on Corpses around you: Raise Skeleton every 1 - 2 seconds. Corpse Explosion every 1 - 2 seconds. Corpse Tendrils every 8 - 16 seconds.

How to get Malignant Rings

Image 1 of 2 You can target farm the Malignant Rings by fighting Varshan (Image credit: Blizzard) You'll need Malignant Body Parts to summon him (Image credit: Blizzard)

The best way to get the Malignant Ring for your class is to re-fight the boss from the Season of the Malignant: Varshan . This corrupted priest is found in the Malignant Burrow underneath the Tree of Whispers on both Nightmare and Torment world tier .

To summon him at the Malignant Altar, you need to gather four of his Malignant Body Parts, which you can get by:

Completing Whispers: Completing Whispers and opening their reward caches has a chance to give you some body parts.

Completing and opening their reward caches has a chance to give you some body parts. Grotesque Debtors: These unique enemies appear during Blood Harvest and at the end of world bosses , and also drop body parts.

If you have too many of one type, remember you can exchange them at the Alchemist to potentially get the others you need. Since the Malignant Rings are Unique Items, there's no guarantee that defeating Varshan will get you one first try. Presumably, they can also drop randomly like any other Unique, but that's yet to be confirmed.