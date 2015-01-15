Devolver Digital respond to Hotline Miami 2's Australian classification

Devolver Digital has just issued a statement about Hotline Miami 2's Australian classification. The seemingly overzealous Australian Classification Board chose to refuse classification to Dennaton's sequel, effectively banning it from sale. It's a fate they've previously handed out to uncensored versions of Saints Row 4 and South Park: The Stick of Truth.

You can see Devolver's statement below, or over at the Devolver blog.

"We are aware of the recent report published by the Australian Classification Board in regards to Hotline Miami 2 and have been in communication with them. As such, we and Dennaton Games would like to clarify a few things:



"First, to clear up any possible misconceptions, the opening cinematic that was first shown in June of 2013 has not changed in any way. We also want to make clear that players are given an choice at the start of the game as to whether they wish to avoid content that alludes to sexual violence. The sequence in question is presented below in context, both after choosing the uncut version of the game and after choosing to avoid content that alludes to sexual violence.

"Second, in response to the report itself, we are concerned and disappointed that a board of professionals tasked with evaluating and judging games fairly and honestly would stretch the facts to such a degree and issue a report that describes specific thrusting actions that are not simply present in the sequence in question and incorrectly portrays what was presented to them for review.

"Though we have no plans to officially challenge the ruling, we stand by our developers, their creative vision for the storyline, its characters and the game and look forward to delivering Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number to fans very soon."

Whatever your own feelings about the scene, it's true that the ACB's report—which you can read an excerpt of over at Kotaku AU—includes details that aren't present in the video Devolver released. Of course, this is the same board that refused classification to a comedy game on the grounds of "alien anal probes and beneficial drug pick-ups".