Hotline Miami 2 has been effectively banned in Australia

Hotline Miami 2 has been refused classification in Australia, meaning it is effectively banned in the region.

According to the official 'reason' on the Classification board website, it has been refused classification because it is among a category of games which "depict, express or otherwise deal with matters of sex, drug misuse or addiction, crime, cruelty, violence or revolting or abhorrent phenomena in such a way that they offend against the standards of morality, decency and propriety generally accepted by reasonable adults to the extent that they should not be classified."

I've contacted the Australian Classification Board for a more thorough report on why the game was banned, but it isn't surprising. While Australia introduced an R18+ rating for video games in 2013 after years of lobbying, that didn't save the likes of Saints Row 4 and South Park: The Stick of Truth. Both were altered for Australian audiences following two unfavourable board rulings.

Hotline Miami 2 will release in the first quarter of 2015. Except in Australia, that is. More to come when we hear from the board. Thanks Player Attack.