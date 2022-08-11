Suffer in style with this mod that brings Devil May Cry combat to Dark Souls 3

Audio player loading…

Dark Souls 3 is a bit of a drag, right? It's all foreboding this, doomsaying that, and long stretches of grey sky that terminate in wan, dispirited horizons. I bet not a single one of its gibbering inhabitants has ever done anything cool like smoke and ride a motorcycle. They're all too busy picking through the ashes of a dead kingdom and feeling sorry for themselves.

Well, no longer. Dark Souls 3 May Cry (opens in new tab)—released in March by a creator named Shigu—finally does the necessary if unobvious task of importing Devil May Cry's Dante into Lothric, along with his weapons and moveset. The work that's been done to the game's standard animations is pretty impressive: Dante transitions from the standard moveset of DS3's combat into the frenzied staccato of DMC's leaps and stabs without missing a beat.

Currently, the mod only equips Dante with Force Edge, Alastor, and Devil Sword Sparda, and it doesn't look like you're going to be changing him out of that outfit any time soon. Still, the author does tantalisingly say that these are the only weapons that are available "currently," suggesting we might see Ebony and Ivory (opens in new tab) tear up Lothric one day yet. But even if we don't, the mod we've already got is impressive enough on its own.

We aren't seeing many new Dark Souls mods at the moment, probably because a lot of those creators are hard at work modding Elden Ring (opens in new tab). Still, even if most of the modders are off engaging in profane acts of lumberjacking (opens in new tab), it's nice to know the classics can still wow us with a surprise every now and then.