Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition is coming to PC

Capcom has confirmed that the Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition will feature a whack of new stuff, including three more playable characters, enhanced graphics, the Legendary Dark Knight Mode, new costumes and skins—and, as you may have guessed, that it's coming to the PC. The "heavily enhanced" game will only be available digitally (sorry, box fans).

The Special Edition will boast three new playable characters: Vergil, who will have a fully upgradeable move set based on his Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition rendition; Trish, the "resident badass," who lets players fight effectively without having to master a complex array of buttons; and Lady, a specialist in long-range firearms combat, who becomes playable in DmC for the first time.

Also on tap, as mentioned, is the Legendary Dark Knight Mode that first appeared in the original PC release of DmC4, which puts players up against an "absolutely tremendous" horde of enemies, plus 1080p graphics with upscaled textures, bonus costumes and skins, and various tweaks to the game's tempo and balance. There's no release date just yet, but Moore said it should be ready to go sometime this summer.