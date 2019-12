[bcvideo id="1211736370001"]

Eidos Montreal have released the second part of their walkthrough for the Deus Ex Missing Link DLC . Like the first part it's about five minutes long. which means they're only show the first ten minutes of the game. Those who fear spoilers might want to avoid watching, but keep in mind that The Missing Link is going to be five hours long .

The Missing Link will be out this month, for more details, check out our Deus Ex: Human Revolution Missing Link preview .