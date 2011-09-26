Deus Ex: Human Revolution Missing Link trailer shows shirtless stealth and stormy seas

[bcvideo id="1178247943001"]

Square Enix have sent over a new trailer and some screenshots for Deus Ex: Human Revolution - The Missing Link. Tom's played it, and it's rather exciting. You can read his thoughts in our Deus Ex: Human Revolution Missing Link preview . The walkthrough trailer above shows us the tense opening minutes. Shirtless, and therefore powerless, Jensen's forced to use extra caution to get around the cargo ship. It may feel a little familiar to those who have played the ship level in Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory.

In case you missed them on Friday, Square Enix sent over three new screenshots showing the ship's interior, which is slightly surprising, because the improved lighting and storm effects on the deck shown in the trailer look much more spectacular. Even at sea, everything has that smokey, golden sheen.