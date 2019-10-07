Destiny dance troupe Husky Raid returns to bust some wild moves on the Moon

Husky Raid is a Destiny digital dance troupe that creates complex routines entirely within the game. It's a medium with a lot of limitations: For all that it's got going on, Destiny 2 is no Source Filmmaker. Despite that, the results in its latest video, "Saw Something Weird on the Moon 2," are undeniably impressive.

As Kotaku explains, this is a direct sequel to the 2016 video "Saw Something Weird on the Moon," which was set in the original Destiny and thus not something we paid attention to on PC. The construction is broadly similar—one player is on the "camera" while the rest put on the actual show—but it's a far more varied and complex routine. The video features music from artists including Gwen Stefani, The Monterey Radio and TV Philarmonic Orchestra, Ray Parker Jr., Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber, and Queen, and the choreographed blend of emotes and weapons fires comes together far more effectively than I expected. It starts off a little slowly, but once things get rolling it's a hell of a lot of fun.

The only downer amidst all the singing and dancing is the possibility that this could be the final Husky Raid video. It's been two years since the last one—which was also the first time the group saw something weird on the moon—and while this may not be the end of the line, "there isn't anything else currently planned, so I wouldn't hold your breath for a Destiny Cops season three, or any more dances any time soon," narrator MegaMagwitch says at the end of the video. The reasons are simple, and likely familiar to a lot of us: "New jobs, new marriages, [and] new babies."