Here's when Destiny 2: The Witch Queen unlocks in your timezone

Looking for Destiny 2: The Witch Queen unlock times? It's almost time to get torn into The Witch Queen after waiting for what feels like an eternity. As with all new seasons and expansions, there will be a lengthy period of downtime before you'll be able to play. There will likely be some big queues to join the game afterwards, too, so remember that patience is a virtue. Anyway, let's see when you can play Destiny 2: The Witch Queen .

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen unlock times

Let's get down to business. First off, let's talk downtime and pre-loading. Destiny 2 will be offline from:

February 21, 6:45 pm PT/ 9:45 pm ET/ February 22, 2:45 am GMT/ 3:45 am CET

Preloading will begin from:

February 21, 7 pm PT/ 10 pm ET/ February 22, 3 am GMT/ 4 am CET

And finally, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen will unlock on all platforms at:

February 22 9 am PT/ 12 pm ET/ 5 pm GMT/ 6 pm CET

If I haven't mentioned your timezone here, you can use a timezone converter like Savvy Time to find when The Witch Queen will unlock for you.

Maintenance on Destiny 2 will carry on for another hour after the unlock times and remember, the servers are likely to be packed so you might experience some connection issues, such as long wait times or being booted out unexpectedly.

PC Players will need around 105GB of space to download and install The Witch Queen, so make sacrifices if you need to. PS4 players will have a very large download, but this will make the installation time shorter.