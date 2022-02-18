Here's when Destiny 2: The Witch Queen unlocks in your timezone

By published

Get in, loser, we're taking back the light.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen
(Image credit: Bungie)

Looking for Destiny 2: The Witch Queen unlock times? It's almost time to get torn into The Witch Queen after waiting for what feels like an eternity. As with all new seasons and expansions, there will be a lengthy period of downtime before you'll be able to play. There will likely be some big queues to join the game afterwards, too, so remember that patience is a virtue. Anyway, let's see when you can play Destiny 2: The Witch Queen.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen unlock times

Let's get down to business. First off, let's talk downtime and pre-loading. Destiny 2 will be offline from: 

  • February 21, 6:45 pm PT/ 9:45 pm ET/ February 22, 2:45 am GMT/ 3:45 am CET 

Preloading will begin from: 

  • February 21, 7 pm PT/ 10 pm ET/ February 22, 3 am GMT/ 4 am CET 

And finally, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen will unlock on all platforms at: 

  • February 22 9 am PT/ 12 pm ET/ 5 pm GMT/ 6 pm CET 

If I haven't mentioned your timezone here, you can use a timezone converter like Savvy Time to find when The Witch Queen will unlock for you.

Maintenance on Destiny 2 will carry on for another hour after the unlock times and remember, the servers are likely to be packed so you might experience some connection issues, such as long wait times or being booted out unexpectedly. 

PC Players will need around 105GB of space to download and install The Witch Queen, so make sacrifices if you need to. PS4 players will have a very large download, but this will make the installation time shorter.

Lauren Aitken

The first three games Lauren played on PC were Star Wars: X-Wing, Zoo Tycoon and Barbie Fashion Designer, which explains her love of all things space, strategy and aesthetically pleasing. Lauren recently joined PC Gamer as the Deputy Guides Editor after three years of writing many dozens of Destiny 2 guides at VG247, as well as casually trying to shoehorn in The Witcher 3 articles wherever possible. When she's not trying to force everyone to play as a Warlock in Destiny 2, Lauren is either mastering her SEO abilities to help smash the competition, or patting one of her red sons.
See comments