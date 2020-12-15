Destiny 2 The Dawning 2020: Everything we know

Looking for a head start on The Dawning 2020 in Destiny 2? While 2020 hasn’t exactly been a year worth celebrating, there is an opportunity to close it out in style in Bungie's MMO. In Destiny 2, it has become tradition that the Tower sees a festive makeover and Guardians show their appreciation for their beloved Vanguards: The Dawning.

But what’s there to do in this event? What do you get for participating? I'm here to give you the gift of knowledge ahead of Destiny 2 The Dawning 2020, and tell you exactly what to expect.

When does Destiny 2 The Dawning 2020 start and end?

Bungie's interstellar festive season lasts for three weeks, and starts from the next Destiny 2 weekly reset on December 15. That means you'll need to have all your sci-fi baked goods out the oven by January 5, 2021.

Eva Levante returns to the Tower

The first thing you'll notice when you first log in in the festive period is the instant change of scenery. When loading into the Tower, you’ll see that a familiar guest has returned and spruce up the place. Yes, Eva Levante is once again the vendor for The Dawning and, just in time for Christmas, she's managed to source a wonderful tree under which to leave some presents. Eva will also have a few festive bounties, too, so make sure you save some Glimmer.

Destiny 2 The Dawning 2020 recipes

Just like last year, you’ll be able to spread to festive joy with some fancy cookies. Which means the Holiday Oven is back, demanding you perfect the recipe for various cookies.

Ingredients can be obtained by killing specific enemies or using specific types of weapons. These ingredients can then be placed in the over and will bake cookies that can be provided to specific vendors throughout Destiny 2’s world. And while your mother might have told you that “you don’t give to receive”, that’s exactly what we are trying to do within The Dawning festive event.

With every set of baked cookies donated to a hungry Guardian, you’ll receive a festive package that contains all manners of gifts.

Destiny 2 The Dawning 2020 rewards

While there has always been the opportunity to garner Dawning Spirit for your own personal benefit, this year things are getting mixed up a bit. With 2020’s event, Bungie has advised there is now a communal goal for all Guardians. It's even hinted at the prospect of some Ascendant Shards, Destiny 2’s rarest upgrade material, finding their way underneath that glowing white tree in the Tower. There will also be more Spirit generated, the better Eva Levante’s rewards will be, too.

But what are those goodies? This year there’s lots of event-specific loot to be had, starting with Dawning 2020 armour pieces for each class. But, that’s not all: There is another, upgradeable exotic ship to unlock, a series of festive Ghost Shells, and a brand new Legendary Fusion Rifle, called the Clacioclasm, up for grabs with a whole host of varying rolls. Plus, there will probably be a, err, cool, arctic shader available, too.

There will also be a bunch of items available in the Eververse store too, available for either Silver or Bright Dust. The prices remain to be seen, but if you’re in the market for new and exclusive gear, it'd be wise to set aside a little something just now.

Bungie has remained fairly tight-lipped when it comes to how earning this loot, but that doesn’t mean we're completely in the dark. As with every year, there’s a large focus on making sure you upgrade your oven, create every type of available cookie, and delivering the aforementioned cookies to the various vendors throughout the solar system.