All Destiny 2 Override Frequency locations

The Destiny 2 Override Frequency locations may not be quite as tricky as what Bungie usually throws our way, but if you just want to quickly unlock some chests to get Seventh Seraph weapons, they can be a bit of a pain to track down. These floating triangular objects are hidden across Luna and Europa, but you'll first need an Override Code to open one.

When you complete the first missions for Season of the Seraph, you'll receive a Resonance Amp that can be found in your inventory. Gather four Resonant Stems by completing activities, and you can slot them in to get a chest location clue. You need to do this in order to open that specific chest. The clue will always be structured as the destination/region/geographical feature/where the chest is, so they aren't too hard to find by yourself, especially as they play classical music when you get close.

That said, I've collected together the locations for all 12 that are currently in the game—there are six on Luna and another six on Europa. Like Opulent Chests from Season of the Haunted, these also have a chance to give you red border Seraph weapons, helping you unlock them for crafting. Considering the number of secret triumphs there are this season, chances are more Override Frequencies will be added before the end, but for now, here's where to find them. As always, don't forget you can cycle through each gallery to see the chest or how to get to it.

Europa Override Frequency locations

There are six Override Frequency chests to collect on Europa, which will earn you the Music Theory I triumph.

Europa. Crossing. Outpost. Wall

Image 1 of 2
The chest is hidden under the platform

Find this one near Variks at Charon's Crossing on Europa. Head out the door and jump off the ledge ahead of you to find a hidden lower level with the chest.

Europa. Ridge. Road. Ledge

Image 1 of 2
The spiky posts where you jump down

Head west along the road from Charon's Crossing into Cadmus Ridge, and you'll spot some spiky posts along the side of the road just before that little Vex cage. Jump down to the left to find a lower ledge with the chest.

Europa. Eventide. Dome. Catwalk

Image 1 of 2
The chest is on the catwalk at the top of the dome

Inside the giant dome in the Eventide Ruins on Europa. Head there and jump up to the platform above, before following the catwalk to the top to find the chest.

Europa. Eventide. Cliff. Refuge

Image 1 of 3
The way to the secret path down the cliff

Head to the east side of the Eventide Ruins on Europa and you'll find a hidden path in the cliff leading down to a cave with the chest. This is also where you first met Mithrax in Season of the Splicer.

Europa. Beyond. Cliff. Landing

Image 1 of 2
You can find the chest where Beyond Light started

Follow the road east from the Exo Stranger in Beyond on Europa and follow it to its end to find the chest. This is also the place where you started Beyond Light.

Europa. Abyss. Fissure. Construct

Image 1 of 3
The chest is hidden where the ravine meets the construct

Located in the Asterion Abyss on Europa. Look for the fissure that splits the area down the middle, then follow it eastwards to where it meets the giant Vex construct at the centre. You can find the chest hidden at its base.

Luna Override Frequency locations

There are six Override Frequency chests to collect on the moon, which will earn you the Music Theory II triumph.

Luna. Sanctuary. Stage. Backdrop

Image 1 of 2
The chest is just below where Eris stands

Just behind where Eris stands at Sanctuary on Luna. Jump down behind her to find a lower level where you can find the chest.

Luna. Anchor. Tower. Rotunda

Image 1 of 3
The chest is located inside the circular building

In the big ruined circular building that you can see as soon as you enter the Anchor of Light on Luna, when coming from Sanctuary. Jump up to the open doorway or behind the building to get inside and find the chest against a wall.

Luna. Archer. Dome. Catwalk

Image 1 of 3
The chest is inside the dome in Archer's Line

Located in the dome on the east side of Archer's Line on Luna. Similar to the Eventide Ruin's dome, head inside and follow the catwalk to find the chest.

Luna. Archer. Crevasse. Crash

Image 1 of 3
Follow the crevasse and jump down inside
The chest is near a crashed ship

Coming from Sanctuary towards Archer's Line on Luna, you'll find a small bridge that crosses a ravine. Follow it west and jump down to find the chest near a crashed ship.

Luna. Hellmouth. Outcropping. Alcove

Image 1 of 3
The chest is inside this cave

In the north-east side of the Hellmouth on Luna, you can find a big cave filled with Hive. The road runs through the cave and you'll find the chest on the side furthest away from the giant pit.

Luna. Sorrow. Altar. Recess

Image 1 of 3
The chest is in the back of the cave near the north-east altar

In Sorrow's Harbor on Luna, near the north-east circular Altar of Sorrow. Head into the cave opening next to it and travel through to find the chest.