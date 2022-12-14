Destiny 2 Dawning ingredients: How to bake cookies and farm essence

The Destiny 2 Dawning event is here and space granny is back forcing us to make cookies with the flesh of our enemies—Merry Christmas! There are festive weapons to grab, including that fancy stasis sword Zephyr that can slow enemies on strike with its Cold Steel perk. And good news for those that did The Dawning last year, too: there's only one new cookie you have to bake.

The event is slightly more complex than usual, since weapons aren't dropped as gifts this time around, and you'll instead have to purchase upgrades from Eva in order to be able to focus them. If you've just started the season, you might want to know about Resonance Amp locations (opens in new tab) so you can get some red border Seraph guns. Otherwise, here's how the Destiny 2 Dawning event works this year, how to get ingredients, and the best way to farm Dawning Essence.

How to bake cookies in The Dawning

Image 1 of 2 Dawning Spirit is The Dawning's upgrade currency (Image credit: Bungie) You can find and use Eva's oven in your quest menu (Image credit: Bungie)

If you haven't played the Destiny 2 Dawning event before, then it's pretty straightforward to understand. Once you speak to Eva at The Tower you'll be given an oven that appears in your quest menu with which you bake cookies for characters in the game. This will reward you with gifts and Dawning Spirit, which can be used to purchase upgrades with Eva and focus the new Dawning weapons.

As Tim pointed out in his Dawning PSA (opens in new tab) yesterday, there is a ship you can equip to sometimes get extra Dawning Spirit when you find ingredients. You can also get it by completing bounties for Eva. Another change this year are the boons, consumables that you can use in playlist activities to give your fireteam members a Dawning reward. That said, since they cost Dawning Spirit that you could use to unlock weapon focusing, they aren't really worth it.

How to get Dawning ingredients

(Image credit: Bungie)

Same as last year, ingredients are broken up into two main categories: Uncommon Ingredients and Rare Ingredients. The first comes from defeating enemies of a particular type, while the second comes from the way in which you defeat them, i.e melee attacks, Arc damage, explosions, and so on. Here's every ingredient and how to get it.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Uncommon Ingredients Ingredients How to get Vex Milk Gained by defeating Vex Ether Cane Gained by defeating Fallen Cabal Oil Gained by defeating Cabal Chitin Powder Gained by defeating Hive Taken Butter Gained by defeating Taken Dark Ether Cane Gained by defeating Scorn

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rare Ingredients Ingredient How to get Delicious Explosion Gained by defeating opponents with Rocket Launchers, Grenade Launchers, and Grenade abilities Sharp Flavor Gained by defeating opponents with Swords Impossible Heat Gained by defeating opponents with Solar damage Electric Flavor Gained by defeating opponents with Arc damage Null Taste Gained by defeating opponents with Void damage Flash of Inspiration Gained by generating Orbs of Power Personal Touch Gained by defeating opponents with Melee abilities Perfect Taste Gained by defeating opponents with Precision damage Bullet Spray Gained by defeating opponents with Auto Rifles, Submachine Guns, and Heavy Machine Guns Finishing Touch Gained by defeating opponents with Finishers Balanced Flavors Gained by defeating opponents with Bows, Scout Rifles, Pulse Rifles, and Sniper Rifles Multifaceted Flavors Gained by rapidly defeating targets Superb Texture Gained by defeating targets with Super abilities Dark Frosting Gained by defeating opponents with Stasis damage

It really isn't too hard to get the Uncommon Ingredients, since you don't have to be in an activity to farm them. For example, to get Cabal and Fallen ingredients I went to the point where they fight by Devrim's church in the EDZ and farmed them there. You can farm Hive at the Altars of Sorrow on the moon, Taken at The Blind Well in the Dreaming City, and even though the Tangled Shore is gone, there's a Scorn-specific public event at The Strand in the Dreaming City.

If you bring lots of weapon types and switch up your subclass as you farm them, you can get most of the Rare Ingredients without too much hassle, though a few may prove trickier or take longer to drop than others. The good thing is that you don't need many of each. That said, it may be worth eliminating other potential drops if you can. If you're trying to get Balanced Flavors, for instance, maybe use a kinetic weapon so you don't drop the Arc, Solar, or Stasis damage ingredients instead.

How to farm Dawning Essence

(Image credit: Bungie)

The real tricky thing to get this year is Dawning Essence, an event currency that comes from completing activities and is used to bake each cookie. It costs 15 Dawning Essence to make a cookie at first, but once you bake them all and masterwork Eva's Oven, it'll cost you 10 instead. If you've done The Dawning event before, then there's only one new cookie to bake this year, which is the Lucent Crunch, for Fynch.

The best way to farm Essence of Dawning seems to be Legend Lost Sectors, which can be completed pretty fast with a fireteam, and reward you with around 15 essence, which is more than strikes, crucible, or gambit will get you. Another way to get a big chunk is to complete Eva's two weekly bounties, which will get you 60 overall: four cookie's worth.

Destiny 2 Dawning recipe cheat sheet

(Image credit: Bungie)

Here's a handy shopping list of what you'll need overall to craft one cookie for everyone and masterwork Eva's oven, as well as a brief reminder of what you need to do for each:

330 Dawning Essence (225 with masterwork oven)

Five Ether Cane (Fallen)

Three Cabal Oil (Cabal)

Three Vex Milk (Vex)

Three Taken Butter (Taken)

Four Dark Ether Cane (Scorn)

Four Chitin Powder (Hive)

One Delicious Explosion (Grenade/rocket kills)

One Finishing Touch (Finishers)

One Multifaceted Flavors (Rapid kills)

One Superb Texture (Super kills)

One Dark Frosting (Stasis kills)

One Sharp Flavor (Sword kills)

Two Flash of Inspiration (Generating orbs)

Two Null Taste (Void kills)

Two Bullet Spray (sub, auto, and machine gun kills)

Two Personal Touch (Melee kills)

Two Perfect Taste (Precision kills)

Two Impossible Heat (Solar kills)

Two Electric Flavor (Arc kills)

Two Balanced Flavors (bow, pulse, scout, and sniper kills)

Since each cookie takes an inventory slot, if you bake too many they'll be sent to the postmaster for you to collect later. Once baked, deliver them to the character to get some Dawning Spirit and a potential reward.