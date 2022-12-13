PSA: Don't play Destiny 2's new Dawning event without equipping this item first

Audio player loading…

Ho, ho, ho, it's time to gun down thousands of aliens but in a more jolly manner than normal. (Image credit: Bungie)

Tis the season to be grinding, guardians. Today kicks off the annual Dawning event in Destiny 2, which means cookies to bake, gifts to receive, and most crucially updated perk rolls on a suite of winter-themed weapons to receive. But wait, before you begin, please take this word of advice from Santa Clarksmas. Go into your collections tab and check whether you previously unlocked the specific Dawning ship and sparrow listed below. Both of these confer actual in-game benefits during the event, which will be active from Dec 13 to Jan 3.

The most important of the two to equip is the Starfarer 7M ship. It comes with a unique mod called Spirt of the Season, which reads: "Grants a chance to generate Dawning Spirit whenever you find a Dawning ingredient." Dawning Spirit is a relatively rare currency that can be spent with Eva Levante in the tower on upgrades and presents. Given how her presents are mostly cool new guns, you're going to want as much of this currency as possible, so I advise keeping the ship equipped at all times.

(Image credit: Bungie)

If you have it unlocked you can re-acquire the Starfarer 7M ship here:

Collections / Equipment / Ships / Season 12 / Starfarer 7M

Unfortunately, although there are other Dawning-themed ships, such as Bright Spirit, Glad Tidings, and Cerulean Flash, none of these can equip the Spirit of the Season mod for reasons best known to Bungie. The new Dawning ship in this year's Eververse store bundle also doesn't seem to have the mod. Weird!

The other piece of gear to use is the Dawning Cheer sparrow. This is less essential but does grant the added bonus of generating glimmer 'presents' as you boost, and multiple of these if you land in a trick in mid-air.

(Image credit: Bungie)

If you have it unlocked you can re-acquire the Dawning Cheer sparrow here:

Collections / Equipment / Sparrows / Season 5 / Dawning Cheer

The glimmer flies off in chunks so you'll actually need to get off and pick it up. If you're strapped for cash this season—and hey, who isn't?—it could help keep your guardian's coffers topped up. Plus it looks like a giant sleigh, which will tickle the whimsical among you. Not me, though. I like my Destiny as po-faced as possible, which is why I will never use a Micro Mini. But that's the subject for another article.

My colleague Sean will be along tomorrow with all the cookie recipes you need. In the meantime, enjoy the Dawning Sparrow trailer and know that I will not rest until I've acquired a Stay Frosty pulse rifle with the exact combination of Arrowhead Brake, Flared Magwell, Thresh and Headstone. I am in my late 40s and this is the life I have chosen.