Destiny 2: Beyond Light brings back the loot cave, sans loot

Destiny 2 has brought back one of the loot-shooter's most infamous grinding spots—but if you're looking to power-level through the new expansion, you'll probably be giving this dirty old cave a miss.

While this week's Beyond Light expansion culled half the planets from the game, it did bring back the Cosmodrome from the first Destiny. Given that game never came to PC, it's novel enough getting to walk around Old Russia, but it also means we get to visit a particularly legendary hole in the ground.

See, back in launch Destiny, Guardians very quickly gravitated towards this particular cave. Stay far enough away, and you could pop Fallen NPCs as they respawned, generating a steady flow of engrams. It was quickly removed (with Bungie calling out players for not even picking a particularly efficient tactic at GDC), but it remains a quiet shrine to folks' need to grind out gear.

Don't expect to be drowning in engrams in Beyond Light, though. This is squarely the post-fix version of the cave, and while I found a regional chest in there, no baddies lay waiting to be turned into gear. Instead, there's a smouldering pile of Fallen who fell victim to those early Guardians. Interact with it, and a ghastly voice will whisper:

“A million deaths are not enough for Master Rahool.”

The Cosmodrome itself has been fleshed out with new world events and activities as part of the Beyond Light roadmap. Sure, it's missing any new goodies in Destiny's dirtiest cave, but who knows. Maybe one day an older, fouler treasure will be dug out from under the Cosmodrone.