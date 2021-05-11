Design your own massive Valheim ships with this mod

From the lowly raft to the mighty longship, there are a few different seafaring vessels you can craft in Viking survival game Valheim. But in a game where you spend so much time painstakingly building the base of your dreams, it makes sense that you wouldn't want to be restricted to crafting one of the standard ships. Instead, wouldn't it be cool to build your own custom model from scratch?

The ValheimRAFT mod allows you to construct a Viking ship to your own specifications, no matter how wild they may be. You begin with a basic version of the raft, but instead of just being stuck with a simple mast and sail, you can use it as a building platform. While it's going to be tricky as hell building while your ship bobs around on the water (you might want to use some Valheim cheats to make it easier), the sky's the limit since the normal construction rules of Valheim don't apply. You can stick on as many pieces as you like. Go nuts!

There are even some new custom ship pieces included, like a captain's wheel, and you can easily stick on masts and sails that will respond to the steering controls no matter where they're placed. Add some chests for storage, a proper throne to serve as a captain's chair, torches and braziers, beds, crafting tables, portals… pretty much anything you have in your base you can now have in your boat. You can see some impressive examples here in the mod's comment page , including the one you see above by CaptStinkwater. Someone even mocked up some cannons (though I don't think they really fire).

As you'd expect if you've done some Valheim modding in the past, ValheimRAFT requires a few other mods to get it running. You'll also need BepinEx and Jotunn (which itself needs HookGen ). That's kind of a lot to download, but could be worth the time if it means you get to build your own floating fortress.