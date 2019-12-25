Dell's 27-inch 1440p gaming monitor is just $290 right now

Dell makes excellent gaming monitors, under both its own brand and the Alienware label. If you're in the market for a new display, one of the company's 27-inch models with 155Hz FreeSync support is on sale right now for just $289.99. That's $110 below the original MSRP.

This display has a 27-inch LED panel, a resolution of 2560x1440, two HDMI connectors, one DisplayPort, and four USB 3.0 pass-through ports. The screen does use a lower-quality Twisted Nematic panel, instead of an IPS one, but Dell's TN panels are regarded as some of the best in the industry. Colors are still vivid, with deep blacks and bright highlights.

This is a FreeSync monitor, so it's mostly intended to be used with AMD graphics cards. It's not certified as G-Sync Compatible by Nvidia, but there are reports of it working unofficially.