Death Stranding is coming to PC in 2020

Death Stranding, Kojima Production's weird delivery man action game, is no longer a PS4 exclusive. It launches on Sony's console on November, but we'll be able to get our hands on it when it comes to PC in 2020.

Thanks to all of you who have been supporting #DEATHSTRANDING!DEATH STRANDING release on PS4 is November 8, 2019!!Furthermore, KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS is happy to announce that DEATH STRANDING will be coming to PC in early summer of 2020!!#kojimaproductions #deathstrandingpc pic.twitter.com/Sk4clWWY1XOctober 28, 2019

I guess I have to pay more attention to Death Stranding now. The news doesn't come as a complete surprise, and there have been hints that it wasn't going to be trapped on PS4 forever. If you've not been following it closely, take a look at this briefing trailer that will probably leave you with more questions.

OK, so you've got to go on a trip to activate some network terminals—which you'll need a baby for, or something—so you can reconnect humanity and also save the president. Maybe along the way Norman Reedus will cheer up. He's always so sad.

Along with Reedus, the cast includes Mads Mikkelsen, Lindsay Wagner and Troy Baker, as well as Guillermo del Toro's body, but not the rest of him. Kojima's best bud Geoff Keighley makes a cameo, along with Conan O'Brien, and with the PC version still many months away, maybe there's time for Kojima to put you in the game, too. Couldn't hurt to ask.

