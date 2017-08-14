Deadly Premonition creator Swery65 to announce next game at PAX West

It's been three years since Hidetaka Suehiro released his last game, D4: Dark Dreams Don't Die. Judging by his review, Jon "Log" Blyth had more fun with it than I did—however Swery65's Deadly Premonition remains one of my favourite games of all time.

In January, the eccentric developer launched his own studio, named White Owls Inc, and at PAX West next month he will announce his next game.

As reported by VG24/7, Mega64 and Neighborhood Games Club's Jason Howley announced Swery65's inclusion at a PAX panel via Twitter. Here, reckoned Howley, is where the game creator will announce his next game.

I'll be at PAX Seattle with @Mega64, but I'm most excited for @Swery65's new game and thoughts on coffee. pic.twitter.com/mDGKd9R605August 11, 2017

Swery himself followed up to both confirm and share his enthusiasm for the panel and his game announcement.

Offisial announcement : I will have a a panel at PAX WEST 2017.Can't wait to join that lovely event again!! https://t.co/U2Ectyr9VrAugust 12, 2017

PAX West 2017 runs from September 1 through September 4.