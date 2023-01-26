Dead Space Security Clearance: How to unlock each level

Welcome back to the Ishimura (Image credit: Motive) Dead Space review (opens in new tab): What we think

Dead Space remake (opens in new tab): Everything that's new

Dead Space Marker Fragments (opens in new tab): Unlock the secret ending

Dead Space Security Clearance is a new system that motivates you to return to previous areas on the Ishimura to plunder their riches. As you explore the ship's many decks, you'll encounter a whole heap of containers and doors locked with one of three Security Clearance levels. If you want the valuable junk contained in each, you're going to have to claim its corresponding clearance first.

Coupled with the new random encounters, it's a fun little system that makes the Ishimura better to explore in full, as you note down the locations of valuable stashes and try to make your way back to them later on. Hunting these down is a great way to prolong your playthrough or equip yourself with better gear earlier. That said, here's when each Dead Space Security Clearance level unlocks, as well as how to unlock Master Override level.

How to get Security Clearance in Dead Space

Image 1 of 2 There are locked Security Clearance doors and containers throughout the ship (Image credit: Motive) To get Master Override clearance you need to find the Crew Rigs (Image credit: Motive)

To get Security Clearance, you're going to have to progress the story, which means if you want the loot from certain locked rooms and containers, you'll often have to return to them later on. Here's when each specific level of Security Clearance unlocks:

Security Clearance level one: This unlocks at the end of chapter two when you get the Captain's Rig from the Morgue on the Medical Deck.

This unlocks at the end of chapter two when you get the Captain's Rig from the Morgue on the Medical Deck. Security Clearance level two: This unlocks in chapter four after you head to the Bridge Deck and talk to Hammond in the Captain's Nest.

This unlocks in chapter four after you head to the Bridge Deck and talk to Hammond in the Captain's Nest. Security Clearance level three: This unlocks in chapter seven when you collect Mining Supervisor Dallas's rig from the Mining Deck.

There are locked Security Clearance containers and rooms scattered all over the ship, but generally, the rooms are more important to go back for. While the containers just have ammo or credits inside them, the locked rooms often have nodes and semiconductors of different rarities that you can sell at the store. The more important Security Clearance rooms and containers are the Master Override ones, which I'll explain in the next section.