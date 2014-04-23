DayZ update adds new village and bow crafting recipe; removes mouse acceleration

DayZ has received a new stable update, and one that introduces some significant features to the game. More importantly, it removes some significant features. So, as we welcome a new village, a recipe for bow crafting and the ability to melee attack with a frying pan, we also bid good riddance to mouse acceleration (or, to go by its scientific name, "weird floaty mouse times").

"Two very important changes were improvements to multiplayer netcode and an entirely new mouse control system that removed the previous one based on mouse acceleration," writes Rocket in the latest DayZ update . The new 1:1 mouse movement should hopefully make DayZ a smoother, and more responsive first-person shooter.

That post also details the DayZ team's upcoming focus, much of which is in pursuit of greater optimisation in the future. 64-bit servers are being tested, solving memory-limit issues; the renderer is being disconnected from simulation, leading towards client-side FPS improvements; and loot respawn experiments are going ahead, in the hope of a globally managed loot solution.

As for other upcoming changes, Rocket is teasing a new city that the team are working on. "This city, called Novodmitrovsk, will have an industrial zone and is very close in size to Cherno or Electro but located in the north of our terrain."

You can see the full patch notes for 0.44.123800 below:

Known Issues:



Binoculars not functioning properly in crouch and prone states.

Thrown objects moving at a slow frame rate during peak server load

Crossbow damage higher than desired

Player breathing in first person louder than desired

Ongoing melee balancing has zombies more resilient to body impacts. (Aim for the head)

Accelerated Time falls out of sync after extended uptime (disabled for this update)

New:



Actions: Melee attacks added to frying pan and cooking pot

Actions: Recipe for bow crafting added

Items: Dexterity of shotguns, pistols and rifles configured

Items: Tracksuit Jackets and Russian Officer Hat configured and added to loot spawns

Items: Binoculars configured and added to loot spawns (known issues above with this item)

Items: Implemented Crossbow + bolts.

Server: Basic item bullet physics enabled (known issues tied to server performance)

Server: New guaranteed messaging system for network traffic

Server: New player spawn locations near Klen, Chernaya Polana, Orlovets

Server: Accelerated Time implemented for gameservers

Systems: 1:1 Mouse control / movement

World: New Ash Tree model

World: New village "Karmanovka" has been added

Fixed: